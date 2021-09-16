Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

