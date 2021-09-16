Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

Shares of BIIB opened at $299.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

