Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 40.6% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold a total of 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $529.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $532.94. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

