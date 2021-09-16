Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

