Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 304,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after buying an additional 230,978 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

