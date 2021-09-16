Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.