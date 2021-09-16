Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

