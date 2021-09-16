Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,433,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 335,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

