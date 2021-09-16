Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.44.

PKG opened at $146.04 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

