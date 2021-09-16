Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 559.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

