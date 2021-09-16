Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 359.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

