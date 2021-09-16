Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

VTWV opened at $141.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $152.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

