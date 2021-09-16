Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.47 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $186.97 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average is $182.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

