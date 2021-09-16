Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4,219.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226,222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 585,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACAD stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

