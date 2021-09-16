Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,636 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,469,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

