Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

