Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,544 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

