Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

PNR stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

