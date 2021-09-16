Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,344.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.91 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

