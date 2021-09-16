Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,664 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Campus Communities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

