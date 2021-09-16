Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $337.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

