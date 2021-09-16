Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

