Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 3.28% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $91,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 1,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.