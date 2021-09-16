Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00123162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00175927 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.82 or 0.07502614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.39 or 1.00014054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00870092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

