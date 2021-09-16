RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Critical Survey

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50

RocketLab currently has a consensus target price of 24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given RocketLab’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.78 $79.60 million $0.19 120.05

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65%

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats RocketLab on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketLab Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

