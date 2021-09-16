Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 4.7%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.97. 5,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 862,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.25 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

