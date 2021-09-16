Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $48,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.