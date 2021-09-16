Roger Maddock Acquires 3,500 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Roger Maddock purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £33,075 ($43,212.70).

LON:BOOM traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.44). The company had a trading volume of 67,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,695. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a market cap of £149.40 million and a P/E ratio of -110.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 909.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 731.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

