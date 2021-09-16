Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 425 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

