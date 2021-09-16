Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

