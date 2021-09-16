ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $9.92 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $9.92 million and $1.16 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.72 or 0.00433086 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

