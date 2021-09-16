Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $17.35 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

