Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Invests $1.27 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $447.83. The stock had a trading volume of 213,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

