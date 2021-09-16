Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Invests $1.43 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.70. 66,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

