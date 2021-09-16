Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.12. 2,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,550. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

