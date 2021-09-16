Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 17,669 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.59. 13,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,306. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

