Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.05. 6,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

