Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.05. 6,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.