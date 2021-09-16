Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Shares of BDRBF remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 936,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,187,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bombardier at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

