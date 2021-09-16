Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.78.
Shares of BDRBF remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 936,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.64.
About Bombardier
Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.
