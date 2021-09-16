Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,435.61

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,435.61 ($18.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,481.80 ($19.36). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,476.20 ($19.29), with a volume of 4,364,930 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.01. The firm has a market cap of £114.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

