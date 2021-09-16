Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Royal Vopak has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOPKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.