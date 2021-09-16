Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 63.5% in August

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 34,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.