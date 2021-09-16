Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $83,543.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00176530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.83 or 0.07521007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.26 or 0.99512984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.00871779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

