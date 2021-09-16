Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 6,482.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855,388 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.31% of Royalty Pharma worth $77,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.