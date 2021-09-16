RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.5%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 118,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 192,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAR. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

