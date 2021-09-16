RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,565,660.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RPC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 997,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $912.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.