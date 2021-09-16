RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,565,660.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 997,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $912.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

