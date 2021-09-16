RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $96.73 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $47,690.24 or 0.99620339 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $96.73 million and approximately $629,023.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,028 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

