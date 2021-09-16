Rublix Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Rublix has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $283,977.02 and approximately $2,721.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix Coin Trading
