Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.38 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

