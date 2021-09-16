Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:RHP opened at $82.82 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

